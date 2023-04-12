Ford Anglia with a 403 hp Turbo 2.0 L Zetec

Stuart Brown from Glasgow GTR interviewed Gary Norrie about his Ford Anglia 105E. Gary’s unique car is no longer powered by a 1.0 L inline-four and four-speed manual transmission. Instead there is a turbocharged 2.0 L Zetec inline-four in the engine bay making 403 horsepower. The motor features forged pistons and rods, 600 cc injectors, Zekspeed intake manifold, Pulsar G25-550 turbocharger, and Emu Classic ECU. The motor is paired with a RX-8 manual transmission which sends power to a limited-slip differential.

Source: Glasgow GTR