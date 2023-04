MTuning built this BMW E82 with a turbocharged M50 inline-six built by K64 BMW Garage & Performance. The motor features Wiseco 9.0:1 pistons, Turboworks connecting rods, M54B30 crankshaft, and K64 girdle. On top sits Turboworks intake manifold, Bosch 980 cc injectors, K64 exhaust manifold, Turbosmart EWG50 wastegate, and a Turboworks GTX3582R turbocharger. KMS Engine tuned the engine on SynekTune’s dyno and made 581 hp and 752 Nm (554 lb-ft) of torque on E85 fuel.

Source: KMS Engine FB page