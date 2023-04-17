Volvo Amazon with a Honda F20C

This 1957 Volvo Amazon (121) originally came with a 1.6 L B16 inline-four making around 60 horsepower and probably a three or four-speed manual transmission. The Swedish classic is now powered by a 2.0 L F20C inline-four producing 241 hp at 9200 rpm. Behind the motor sits an S2000 six-speed manual transmission sending power to a Volvo 245 rear axle. The car rides on a set of 19-inch wheels covering disc brakes front and rear. The interior features red leather and S2000 digital display and electronics.

Source: TOP GT ASTI and Unique Cars for Sale FB page