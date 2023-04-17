Ford Anglia with a 436 hp Turbo SR20DET

Stuart Brown’s father built his Ford Anglia with a turbocharged Nissan SR20DET inline-four. The motor features forged pistons, Brian Crower Stage 2 camshafts, Garrett GT550 turbocharger, custom exhaust manifold, ID 1000 cc injectors, and Omex ECU. On the dyno it produced 436 hp and 367 lb-ft of torque on 1.3 bar (18.8 psi) of boost. The drivetrain uses a Nissan (SR20) five-speed manual transmission and shortened Jeep Grand Cherokee rear end surrounded by a 5-link rear suspension.

Source: Glasgow GTR