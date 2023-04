Nate Vincent and his team at FCP Euro spent a lot of time and effort building their Mercedes “190E 2.0-16”. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L M133 inline-four taken from a GLA45 AMG. The motor is paired with a 716.6 six-speed manual transmission, custom carbon fiber driveshaft, and C240 (W203) rear end. Nate and the car visited the dyno to prepare for the track. While there the turbocharged inline-four made 336 hp and 344 lb-ft of torque to the wheel.

Source: FCP Euro