FC AutoLab’s 700 hp 2JZ-Powered Mazda RX-7

  • RX-7

FC AutoLab Mazda RX-7 with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

Falcon Dinis and his team at Falcon Creations AutoLab (FCAutoLab) in Tampa, Florida put in many hours building this 1988 Mazda RX-7. The car debuted at SEMA 2022 for Battle of the Builders.

Mazda RX-7 with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

Sitting in the engine bay is a turbocharged Toyota 2JZ inline-six making 700 hp on a FuelTech FT450 ECU. The motor is built with Manley forged pistons and I-beam rods, 272 camshafts, Brian Crower valve springs. It also features custom intake and exhaust manifolds, BorgWarner S366 turbocharger, and ID 2000 cc injectors.

Behind the 2JZ is an upgraded R154 five-speed manual transmission from Jacks Transmissions. It features an Action six-puck clutch and lightweight flywheel. A one-piece driveshaft sends power to a KAAZ 1.5-way limited-slip differential and Driveshaft Shop 1000 hp axles.

The RX-7 rides on an Airtekk Stage 2+ air shocks and custom tubular front subframe with Cusco tie rods, control arms, and trailing arms. It stops thanks to Neo Motorsports six-piston brakes behind Volk Emotion wheels.

On the exterior Falcon installed a TCP Magic widebody coated in custom green paint. Covering the motor is a Seibon carbon fiber hood with a Lexan cowl. There are also Seibon carbon fiber doors and rear hatch, ARP carbon fiber mirrors, and a GReddy Rocket Bunny 6666 GT Wing.

On the inside you find a set of Status Ovrdue seats with Takata harnesses. Behind the Keys Racing steering wheel is a FuelTech digital display inside a carbon fiber gauge cluster. The center console and door cards are also made from carbon fiber. Surrounding everything is a custom eight-point roll cage.

