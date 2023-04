Evan Smith is building a wild 1968 Mercury Cyclone on his REVan Evan channel. At the heart of the project is a 7.3 L Godzilla V8 built by Brian Wolfe at Willis Performance Enterprises. The motor produces 715 horsepower and 580 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane fuel. Evan is backing the V8 with a Tremec Magnum six-speed manual transmission and 9-inch rear end. Listen as Evan discusses the project’s current state and the upcoming work.

Source: REVan Evan