Mazda RX-8 with a 5.3 L V8 and 8HP

Craig Taylor from Dynotorque returns with an update on his Mazda RX-8 project. Last year Craig swapped in a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four. After driving it for a bit, he decided to go in a different direction. So out went the turbo K24 and in went a 5.3 L L83 V8. Behind that sits an 8HP automatic transmission thanks to a PMC Motorsport adapter. Listen to Craig explain the car in the video below.

Source: Driftworks