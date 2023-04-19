Mazda RX-8 with a 5.3 L V8 and 8HP

Craig Taylor from Dynotorque returns with an update on his Mazda RX-8 project. Last year Craig swapped in a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four. After driving it for a bit, he decided to go in a different direction. So out went the turbo K24 and in went a 5.3 L L83 V8. Behind that sits an 8HP automatic transmission thanks to a PMC Motorsport adapter. Listen to Craig explain the car in the video below.
Source: Driftworks
Sounds meaty for 8 horsepower
I bet it surprises many at a traffic light with the exhaust note. What a great combo.
IT HAS 8 HORSEPOWER??? THAT’S MORE THAN 7 HORSEPOWER!!!!!