Grumman Mail Truck with a Mercedes OM606 Diesel Inline-Six

This custom Grumman LLV was built by Autostyl in Truro, Cornwall, UK. It is powered by a 3.0 L Mercedes OM606 turbodiesel inline-six making 370 hp. It features a mechanical fuel pump, HX35 turbocharger, and custom 3-inch stainless exhaust. The motor is paired with a Mercedes 722.633 five-speed automatic transmission with an E300 torque converter and bell housing and Ofgear transmission controller. The mail truck sits on a custom chassis with a late-90’s Mercedes suspension, Slam Specialties air shocks, and Ispiri CSRD TF’s 18-inch wheels. Watch the project’s progress on Autostyl’s channel.

Source: Autostyl FB page, Officially Gassed, and Carshowz