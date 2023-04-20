Ford Escort Van with a 800+ hp Turbo Zetec Goes 9.18 sec

Terry Newton attended Springspeed Nationals at Santa Pod Raceway with his very fast sixth-generation Ford Escort van. During the event Terry set a personal best quarter-mile of 9.189 sec at 154.70 mph. The van is powered by a turbocharged 2.1 L Zetec inline-four featuring ported ST170 head by A.L Developments, upgraded camshaft, G42 turbocharger, and 550 cc injectors. The motor made 750 horsepower on the dyno but Terry turned the boost up since then. It is probably making around 850 horsepower now.

Source: Mk1Kieran and EuropeanFWD