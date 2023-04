MGarage Motorsport put work into transforming this BMW Z3 at their company in Poland. In the engine bay they swapped a Mercedes AMG supercharged 5.5 L M113K V8 running on an Emu Black ECU. These motors produce 469-574 hp and 516-590 lb-ft (700-800 Nm) of torque from the factory. MGarage Motorsport also installed a ZF 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission using a PMC Motorsport adapter and a Turbo Lamik transmission controller.

Source: MGarage Motorsport FB page via Piotr