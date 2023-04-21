Honda Brio with a 400 whp Turbo L15

Jonathan Jameson’s Honda Brio originally came with a naturally aspirated 1.2 L L12 inline-four making 89 hp. However YAG Autotechnik in Jawa Barat, Indonesia swapped a turbocharged L15 inline-four. The motor features forged Carillo pistons, Brian Crower rods and springs, and Owen Developments 54 mm turbocharger. It produces 300 whp on pump fuel or 400 whp on E85 fuel tuned by Indra Maiza. The rest of the powertrain comprises of a Honda Fit five-speed manual transmission with a custom limited-slip differential. Listen to Jonathan explain the project to Larry Chen.

Source: Larry Chen