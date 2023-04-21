Evasive Motorsports’ S2000R is Powered by a Type R Turbo K20C1

Honda never created a Type R version of the S2000. Evasive Motorsports (EM) decided to create their own version with the S2000R project. The company will unveil the project on May 2nd and eventually accept orders.

Evasive Motorsports swaps the high-revving F20C inline-four for a turbocharged 2.0 L K20C1 inline-four from a Type R. These produce 306–320 horsepower and 295–310 lb-ft of torque from the factory. Evasive Motorsports adds a EM-spec intake manifold, Origin Fab titanium exhaust, EVS Tuning oil cooler, and Koyo Racing radiator.

The S2000R retains the factory six-speed manual transmission thanks to Evasive Motorsports bellhousing. They do install a high capacity rear differential housing with an EM-spec OS Giken limited-slip differential.

Evasive Motorsports upgraded the car’s handling with a set of EM-spec KW Clubsport coilovers, Eibach anti-roll bars, EM-spec suspension bushings, and a chassis brace. Braking is handled by EM-spec Brembo six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes. The car rides on EVS Tuning 52R wheels (18×9) with Yokohama AD09 255/35 tires.

The S2000R’s interior features EVS Tuning carbon fiber door cards and Alcantara dash holding a Motec C127 digital display behind a Momo steering wheel. A set of Recaro Podium carbon seats flank a Civic Type R FK8 shift knob.

Evasive Motorsports modifies the body with a Honda 20th Anniversary bumper and carbon fiber hood, tunneau cover, trunk lid, and front lip. They also install their wide front fenders and carbon fiber wing.

Source: S2000R via Road&Track