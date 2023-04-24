1970 Dodge Super Bee with a 6.4 L Hemi V8

This 1970 Dodge Super Bee is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Summerville, South Carolina. It is powered by a 6.4 L Hemi V8 featuring Hooker BlackHeart headers and Griffin aluminum radiator. Behind the V8 is a Tremec TKX five-speed manual transmission sending power to a Moser limited-slip differential with 3.91 gears. A set of Billet Specialties 15-inch wheels with M&H Racemaster drag-radial tires (185/75, 325/50) covering drilled/slotted disc brakes. The interior features Procar seats, pistol-grip shifter, Dakota Digital gauges, and Vintage Air system.

Source: Bring a Trailer