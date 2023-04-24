Ford Capri with a Coyote V8

Goblin Works Garage built this 1987 Ford Capri 2.8i Special in the UK. The factory 2.8 L Cologne V6 has given way to a 5.0 L Coyote crate motor making 435 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a custom stainless steel exhaust and Bailey aluminum radiator. A Tremec T3550 five-speed manual transmission sends power through a Baily-Morris custom single-piece driveshaft to an Atlas axle with a ZF limited-slip differential and 3.44 gears. The front brakes use Wilwood 310 mm rotors and four-piston calipers while the rear brakes are from a Ford Cosworth. The Capri rides on Image Billet 19 wheels (18×9, 18×10.5) with TOYO R888R 295/30 ties and Bilstein shocks in front and single-leaf springs in back.

Source: Bonhams and Brown Truck Racing