Audi Coupé with a 900 hp Turbo Inline-Five

turbocharged AAN Inline-Five swapped Audi Quattro B2 coupe

Kestas Bendikas owns a Audi B2 Coupé Quattro built by himself and Audrius Power. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 2.2 L AAN inline-five making up to 900 horsepower. Officially Gassed reports the motor features FCP Engineering forged pistons and X-beam rods, ported heads, Supertech valvetrain, CAT camshafts, custom intake and exhaust manifolds, and a G35-1050 turbocharger. The drivetrain uses an Audi 01E diesel six-speed transmission, Nissan GTR rear diff, and Audrius Power custom axles.

In the first video, Kestas visits Santa Pod Raceway for the GTI Spring Festival event. While there he makes several 10-second runs before reach 9.936 sec at 149.61 mph at the end.

In the second video, Kestas races against Jamie Sonuga and his AWD Honda Integra Type R.

Source: VeeDubRacing and Officially Gassed

