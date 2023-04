This 1969 Plymouth Road Runner was built with a supercharged Hellcat V8 making 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. A Tremec six-speed manual transmission sends that power to a Dana 60 rear end with 3.54 gears. Underneath they installed subframe connectors between a Gerst front suspension and Cal-Trac rear suspension. A set of US Wheels steel 17-inch wheels cover Wilwood disc brakes front and rear.

Source: Fusion Motor Company, Autotopia LA, and Mecum