1968 MGB with a 347 ci Ford V8

This 1968 MG MGB GT has seen a lot of modifications over its life. It starts with a 347 ci Ford V8 sitting in the engine bay. The motor features a Eagle rotating assembly, Comp hydraulic roller camshaft, AFR 185 cc heads, Edelbrock Performer intake manifold, and Holley 750 cfm Ultra carb. From there power is sent through an Astro Performance T5 five-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce clutch to a shortened Ford rear end with an Eaton Detroit Truetrac LSD and 4.10 gears. The car rides on World Wide adjustable shocks with Suplex springs in front and QA1 coilovers in back. Wilwood four-piston calipers with ventilated rotors hide behind VTO Classic Eight 16-inch wheels with Hoosier R7 slicks. On the outside you find a Preform Resources Speedster widebody, Sebring front and rear valances, custom rear spoiler, all under Amethyst Gray Metallic paint. The car sold on Bring a Trailer for $54,000.

Source: Bring a Trailer