1968 AMX with a Supercharged Chevy V8

This 1968 AMX is owned by Pro Street Tod in Florida. Rising out of the hood is a supercharged 383 ci small-block V8 making around 1000 horsepower. The Chevy motor features a Dart block, Dart heads, TBS supercharger, two Holley Demon 750 cfm carburetors, and 3.5-inch exhaust. Backing that engine is a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. The car rides on a Control Freak front suspension with tubular control arms and a 4-link rear suspension. Cragar superlite wheels (15×4, 15×15) cover Wilwood disc brakes front and rear.

Source: Hot Rod Heaven USA