1941 Willys Coupe with a Supercharged 427 ci HEMI V8

Rocket Speed Equipment built this 1941 Willys Coupe

called “Haliday’s Hauler” at their company in Hamilton, New Zealand. It is powered by a 427 ci HEMI V8 built by Ray Barton Race Engines with a BDS 10-71 blower. They paired the motor to a Torqueflite 904 transmission with a 3000 rpm stall converter. After that power is sent to a Dana 60 rear end with 4.11 gear and Strange axles. Counties Auto Painters coated the steel body in DNA candy apple red and copper pearl over black base. Everything sits on Rocket Speed Equipment’s custom chassis with an Art Morrison AME Sport independent rear suspension and Strange adjustable coilovers. The EVOD Industries custom wheels hold Mickey Thompson Sportsman tires (26×6, 31×18).

Source: Rocket Speed Equipment FB page and ScottieDTV