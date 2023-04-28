Hyundai Genesis with a 700 hp 2JZ-GTE

After Rich Auto Works and JR Wiring Solutions corrected the mechanical and electrical issues with this Hyundai Genesis it was off to SFL Dyno for a tune by Kris Johnson. The car’s turbocharged 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six made 708 hp and 613 lb-ft of torque on a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. The motor features factory pistons and rods, Brian Crower camshafts and valvetrain, ID 1700 cc injectors, R35 ignition coils, and a Precision 6266 turbocharger. Behind that is a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission sending power through a Driveshaft Shop driveshaft to a Ford 8.8-inch independent rear end.

Source: Crispeed Tuned FB page