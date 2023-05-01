2003 Hummer H2 with a Supercharged LSx V8

This 2003 Hummer H2 originally came with a 6.0 L LQ4 V8 making 316 hp. It is now powered by a supercharged LSX376-B15 V8. The listing says 6.0 L but the LSX376-B15 is 6.2 liters. On top of the motor is a 3.6 L Kenne Bell supercharger capable of 950 hp. The listing also states the H2 runs a Rossler Level 4 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission, heavy-duty transfer case, and Dynotech front and rear driveshafts. The exterior features a custom paint work and Hostile 20-inch wheels while the interior is a mix of beige and orange leather. The H2 is for sale on eBay.

Source: eBay and Naperville Cadillac