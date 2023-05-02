8-sec Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo Billet 13B

This first-generation Mazda RX-7 (Series 2) was built by Alex Bell while working at PAC Performance as their engine builder. The car was engineered to run mid-8’s in the quarter-mile. It was sold in 2022 and sent to New Zealand where it currently resides. PAC Performance has it listed for sale for $155,000.

The RX-7 is powered by a PAC Performance billet 13B two-rotor. It features billet plates, Elite intake manifold, Rotary Works billet throttle body, Garrett GTX45 turbocharger, and six injectors. The motor also has Turbosmart blow-off valve and 60 mm external wastegate, “Big Poppa” cooling system and intercooler, 4-inch exhaust, and Motec M130 ECU.

Behind the 13B is a PAC Performance billet C4 automatic transmission with NHRA-approved steel bellhousing, trans brake, and heavy duty cooler. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Competition Engineering 9-inch rear end with 35-spline billet axles, Daytona pinion support, and full spool.

The RX-7’s suspension features BC Racing coilovers and adjustable caster/camber arms in the front. The rear uses a large diameter 4-bar suspension and panhard bar with a heavy-duty roll bar and Koni coilovers. A set of RC Comp custom offset wheels hold Mickey Thompson ET Street 235 radial tires.

You can find more details and contact information on PAC Performance’s listing page.