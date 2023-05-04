1980 Rabbit Pickup with a 2.8 L VR6

This 1980 Volkswagen Rabbit pickup is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in South Portland, Maine. It is powered by a 2.8 L VR6 and five-speed manual transmission from a 1998 GTI. The motor features an aluminum radiator, custom oil pan, and Techtonics Tuning exhaust. The pickup rides on Solo Werks shocks in front and leaf springs with Monroe shocks in back. A set of 13-inch steel wheels hold Doral SDL 70A tires. The exterior features a Westmoreland front end, six-foot bed, and aftermarket front spoiler.

Source: Bring a Trailer