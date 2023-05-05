Audi A4 with a 1000 hp Turbo VR6

Kenny Björk from KMB Motorsport spent a year rebuilding his Audi A4 (B7) into a monster. If you are interested having this wild sedan in your garage, Kenny is selling the unique sedan for SEK 480,000 (around $46,863).

Kenny tossed the naturally aspirated V6 in favor of a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 (AAZ). The engine is built with a factory forged crank, JE forged pistons, forged X-beam rods, and a girdle. The top-end features Schrick 268/264 camshafts and Supertech valves, springs, and retainers.

Other engine upgrades include a Skunk2 intake manifold and custom exhaust manifold turning a Garrett G42-1200 BB turbocharger. The motor is fed plenty of fuel through Bosch 2200 cc injectors from three Walbro 450 pump. The motor made 1011 hp and 1230 Nm (907 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 2.7 bar (39.1 psi) of boost and E85 fuel.

Kenny paired the VR6 to an Audi A4/S4 B7 transmission and welded middle differential. The transmission features a Tilton twin-plate clutch and 034 Motorsport aluminum flywheel.

The car rides on a Verkline tubular front subframe with BC Racing V2 coilovers and RS6 C7 20-inch wheels with Michelin PS4 tires. Braking is handled by eight-piston calipers with 380 mm rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 360 mm rotors in back.

On the inside Kenny swapped the factory seats with a pair from an Audi RS4. He also installed a RS6 flat-bottom steering wheel and Alcantara roof liner. A digital screen next to the steering wheel displays information from the MaxxECU Race ECU.