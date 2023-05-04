1964 Chevelle with a 416 ci LS3 V8

Speedtech Performance built this 1964 Chevelle for a lucky customer at their company in St. George, Utah. The car is powered by a 416 ci LS3 V8 making around 500 horsepower. The motor is backed by a T56 six-speed manual transmission and 9-inch rear end. Underneath Speedtech Performance installed their A-Body ExtReme chassis which uses forged 7075 aluminum spindles, Torque Arm rear suspension, and JRI shocks. The chassis features corrected Ackerman steering and corrected scrub radius for large diameter wheels. A set of Forgeline RBC3 wheels cover Baer Pro+ six-piston calipers with drilled and slotted rotors on each corner. On the exterior Speedtech Performance made custom bumpers, flush mounted the windshield and rear window, shaved the drip rails, and installed 2014 Mustang side mirrors.

Source: Speedtech Performance