Andre from High Performance Academy interviewed Mike from Race Winning Brands about Dart Machinery’s upcoming cast iron 2JZ block. It will feature several upgraded specs allowing for 2,500+ horsepower. The block uses 4-bolt caps, thicker deck surface, screw-in freeze plugs, and can run factory accessories and mounts. Mike states the block should be ready by Q3/Q4 of 2023 and cost around $4,500. Listen to the interview in the video below.

Source: High Performance Academy