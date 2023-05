Ahmed Jamshaid and his Big Man Ting Performance Honda Civic EG returned to Santa Pod Raceway for the Festival Of Power event. While there the team set a personal best of 8.602 sec at 160.16 mph. The Civic is propelled by a turbocharged Honda K20 inline-four and Quaife sequential transmission. The motor features a sleeved block, forged internals, Drag Cartel camshafts, Precision turbocharger, and FuelTech FT550 ECU.

Source: BMTK20boost FB page and VeeDubRacing