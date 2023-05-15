RWD Golf Mk1 with a Turbo M50

This RWD Golf Mk1 was built by Must Weld Motorsport in Worcester, United Kingdom. The car’s factory powertrain and suspension is no where to be found. In the engine bay is a turbocharged BMW M50 making 350 horsepower to the rear wheels. The motor features stock internals and a Pulsar GTX3076 turbocharger. Behind the motor is a BMW E36 transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a Mazda MX-5 differential. The car rides on an E36 front subframe and MX-5 rear subframe supported by a custom tubular chassis.

Source: Must Weld Motorsport FB page and Twin Engine Corsa