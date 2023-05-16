1967 Mustang with a Coyote V8

Shines Customs built this 1967 Ford Mustang at their company in Dandridge, Tennessee. It is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 featuring a Borla Eight Stack fuel injection and Stainless Works headers. Behind the motor is a QuickTime bellhousing bolted to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. A Dynotech driveshaft sends power to a Currie 9-inch rear end with 3.70 gears. The Mustang rides on a B Rod or Custom chassis with SPC Performance adjustable front upper control arms, RideTech adjustable coilovers, and a triangulated 4-link rear suspension. It stops thanks to Baer six-piston calipers with Wilwood dilled/slotted rotors.

Source: Shines Customs FB page and Bring a Trailer