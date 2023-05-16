1955 Ford F-100 with a Coyote V8

This 1955 Ford F-100 truck was sent to Fat Fender Garage to complete the project. It has a 5.0 L Coyote V8 (Gen 3) from a F-150 in the engine bay. A 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission sends power to a 9-inch rear end. Everything sits on a TCI chassis with air shocks and 4-link rear suspension. The exterior features a custom color BASF paint and a set of Schott Drift wheels. On the inside is a custom leather interior with a Spark steering wheel on Flaming River column in front of a Dakota Digital gauges.

Source: Fat Fender Garage