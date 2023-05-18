Jeep Gladiator with a Supercharged 6.4 L Hemi

Justin Montesalvo and his team at Patriot Games transformed this Jeep Gladiator into an offroad brute. The Gladiator originally came with a 3.6 L V6 however Justin wanted more power. So he sent a 6.4 L Hemi V8 to Harrop Engineering for one of their TVS2650 superchargers before Kent Dalton at Hi-Torque Performance swapped it into the Gladiator. The V8 is paired with a ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission and Dynatrac Prorock Dana 60 axles. The Gladiator rides on a Rock Krawler 3-inch lift with Fuel Beast 17×9-inch wheels and Yokohama 40×12-inch wheels. While doing burnouts, one of the fuel pumps gave out resulting in damaged pistons. So the motor went back to Hi-Torque Performance for a set of aftermarket pistons and rods and a Demon-spec camshaft. The combo made 550 hp to the hubs on low boost.

Source: Patriot Games TV FB page and HarropTV