1970 F-100 with a Turbo 363 ci V8

Chris McBride built his 1970 Ford F-100 with help from his father. The truck is powered by a turbocharged 363 ci small-block Ford V8. The motor features a Dart block, Boost Adder connecting rods, Carillo pistons, AFR heads, VS Racing 8896 turbocharger, Valley Speed headers, and water-to-air intercooler. The drivetrain uses a Tremec TR3550 five-speed manual transmission and 9-inch rear end with 3.70 gears. Underneath Chris installed a Crown Vic front subframe and a 4-link rear suspension. Listen to him explain the project to Hot Rod Heaven USA below.

Source: Hot Rod Heaven USA