Mazda MX-5 with a Honda F20C

Ludovico Gonella from LGR Prototipi spent 750 hours building his 2006 Mazda MX-5 into a track fighter. Ludovico chose to stay away from a Mazda power and instead swapped a high-revving 2.0 L F20C inline-four and six-speed manual transmission from a Honda S2000. He upgraded the F20C with a Supertech valve kit, upgraded injectors, larger radiator, and custom stainless steel exhaust. A custom driveshaft sends power to a rebuilt MX-5 differential. The MX-5 rides on RX-8 front hubs, Tein Mono Sport coilovers, and Skoda WRC 17×7.5-inch wheels. Ludovico upgraded the brakes to Brembo four-piston calipers with 330×32 mm rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 323×24 mm rotors in back. On the inside Ludovico installed Sparco seats with five-point harnesses, Traply Racing steering wheel, AP Racing pedal box, S2000 digital gauge cluster, and eight-point roll cage. You can view the car’s full build progress here.

Source: LGR Prototipi via Marco