ATS Racing built this VW Golf Mk1 at their company in Germany. The car is powered by a turbocharged 16v inline-four making 1000 hp on E85 fuel. The motor features Wiseco forged pistons, Pauter forged X-beam rods, ACL bearings, Precision turbocharger, and ATS Racing’s block girdle. Power is sent to all four wheels through a DSG DQ250 six-speed transmission and 4Motion AWD drivetrain with upgraded differential.

Source: ATS Racing