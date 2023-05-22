Paul Newman’s Volvo V90 with a LS3 V8

Paul Newman loved his engine-swapped Volvo wagons. His first was a Volvo 740 with a Grand National Turbo V6 which recently sold for $80,740. Soon RM Sotheby’s will auction his third engine-swapped Volvo. This unique project was built by Paul’s racing team in 2007 as a gift to him. The team started with a 1998 Volvo V90 wagon with a 3.0 L B6304S2 inline-six. They swapped the inline-six and factory transmission for a 6.2 L LS3 V8 and four-speed automatic transmission. The front suspension features parts from a Porsche 911 while the rear suspension remains stock.

Source: RM Sotheby’s via Daily Turismo