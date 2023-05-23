Lada 2101 with a 2.3 L Cosworth Duratec

Dave Colledge built this 1981 Lada 2101 at his company Retroford in the UK. In the engine bay sits a 2.3 L Cosworth Duratec inline-four producing 235 horsepower on a Emerald K6 ECU. The motor features Cosworth forged pistons and rods, ported head, Jenvey 48 mm throttle bodies, custom exhaust manifold, and Retroford RWD oil pan. Dave paired the motor to a Mazda MX-5 six-speed manual transmission with Retroford’s Stage 5 clutch. A custo 3-inch driveshaft delivers power to an Escort Mk2 axle with Retroford’s limited-slip differential and 3.30 gears. The car rides on an Escort Mk1/Mk2 front suspension with Capri Bilstein struts. Dave retained the factory Lada 5-link rear suspension with upgraded GAZ double-ajustable coilovers. Behind the Ford Mondeo 15×6-inch wheels are AP Racing MG TF Trophy brakes in front and AP Racing Lotus Elise calipers with Peugeot 406 rotors in back. View more photos in Retroford’s build album.

Source: The Late Brake Show