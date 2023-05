What does it take for a Datsun 240Z to reach 250+ mph? Well it takes a tough and powerful 2JZ inline-six built by Jay Meagher from Real Street Performance. The new 2JZ engine will feature a Mazworks prepped block, factory crankshaft, CP 9.0 compression pistons, Carrillo rods, Real Street billet main caps, Mazworks head, and Brian Crower camshaft and springs. Watch as Jay builds the motor for White Goose Bar Racing’s 240Z land speed race car.

Source: That Racing Channel