2017 Audi TT with a 740 hp Turbo VR6

This 2017 Audi TT (8S) is no longer powered by an inline-four. The engine bay now surrounds a turbocharged 3.6 L VR6 built by R-Performance and AW-Racing with a custom titanium exhaust. The motor produces 740 hp and 855 Nm of torque on 100 octane fuel. The motor is pared with a DSG DQ500 seven-speed transmission. The car rides on Bilstein B16 coilovers with Eibach sway bars and six-piston front brakes. The exterior features an Audi TT RS body, Maxton Design front splitter, Rieger diffuser, and Motec Ultralight 19×8.5-inch wheels. The car is for sale in Warsaw, Poland for €66,000 (about $71,111).

Source: Unique Cars for Sale in Europe FB page