Tom’s Turbo Garage is Selling Project Thunderbolt – 2004 Miata with a LS3 V8

Tom’s Turbo Garage is selling his 2004 Mazda Miata on Bring a Trailer. Tom built “Project Thunderbolt” several years ago with a 6.2 L LS375/525 V8 crate motor. The motor features a Moroso aluminum oil pan and Flyin’ Miata tubular headers and fuel system. Tom paired the V8 with a Tick Performance Level 4 T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and Cadillac limited-slip differential with a 3.42 gears. The Miata rides on a V8 Roadsters front subframe with Flyin’ Miata V-Maxx XXTreme coilovers and Miata “Frog Arm” chassis braces. A set of 949 Racing 15-inch wheels with BFGoodrich g-Force Rival tires cover Wilwood front brakes and factory rear brakes with Hawk Performance HPS brake pads.

Source: Bring a Trailer