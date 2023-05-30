1969 Camaro with a Supercharged LT4 V8

Several years ago V8 Speed & Resto received this 1969 Camaro powered by a 540 ci big-block V8 and T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. The company was asked to improve handling with a Detroit Speed Hydroformed front suspension and QUADRAlink 4-link rear suspension with Baer six-piston front brakes. They also installed a Currie 9-inch axle and minitubbed the rear for wider tires. The owner drove it for a while before sending it back to V8 Speed & Resto for an engine swap. The company replaced the big-block V8 with a supercharged LT4 V8 sitting on Dirty Dingo mounts. They backed the boosted engine with a methanol injection system and upgraded radiator and fuel pump. It also saw a set of Ultimate Headers stainless headers and 3-inch exhaust. The supercharged LT4 made 670 hp to wheels. View more photos of the project in the build album or watch the build series.

Source: V8TV