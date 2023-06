Mårten Stångberg built his Team Lovetap 2003 Mercedes CLK (W209) to drift. It is powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L Mercedes M104 inline-six making 846 hp and 975 Nm to the wheels on an Emtron KV8 ECU. It features forged rods, block girlde, dry sump system, and 2200 cc injectors. Backing that power up is a Tex Racing T101a four-speed dogbox and a BMW E34 differential with upgraded axles. Watch Mårten drift at Elma, Borås, and Mantorp Park.

Source: Team Lovetap