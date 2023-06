Daniel Mrzyglod traveled from Poland to Santa Pod Raceway in the UK for Doorslammers 2023. Daniel brought his Volkswagen Golf Mk1 powered by a turbocharged 1.9 L TDI inline-four. The motor produces 700 hp and 1040 Nm (767 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a large Garrett GTX turbocharger and lot of diesel. Power is sent through an upgraded 4Motion drivetrain to all four slicks. Daniel’s best quarter-mile at Santa Pod Raceway was a 9.541 sec at 143.51 mph.

Source: VeeDubRacing