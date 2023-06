Scotty from Carnage is back working on the Toyota Lexcen wagon project. This time around Scotty will be rebuilding a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 from Toyota Soarer with the goal of 500 hp. The motor will feature Castlemaine Rod Shop mounts, gapped rings, Kelford camshafts, and several other goodies. Watch Scotty teardown and rebuild the 1UZ below.

Source: StreetMachineTV