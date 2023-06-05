Toyota Starlet with a 2.6 L V8 Racing

Earlier this year Mikko Kataja from VHT Racing decided to swap the motor in his Toyota Starlet race car. It was previously powered by a Toyota 4A-GE inline-four capable of 250+ horsepower. Mikko replaced it with a first-generation 2.6 L RPA V8 built by Radical Precision Engineering (RPE). The motors use Hayabusa motorcycle heads and camshafts, custom aluminum block, and dry sump. Eventually Mikko will upgrade to a built 2.7 L RPX V8. The video below shows Mikko’s first race at Wolsfeld hillclimb with the 2.6 L V8.

Source: VHT Racing