Toyota MR2 with a Turbo Honda K-Series

AutoTopNL reviewed a 1997 Toyota MR2 owned by @297.racing in the Netherlands. The car originally came with a naturally aspirated 2.0 L 3S-GE inline-four but is now powered by a turbocharged Honda K-series inline-four. The motor features a K20 block, forged pistons and rods, K24 head, Stage 2 camshafts, Skunk2 intake manifold, and Precision 6780 Gen 2 turbocharger. The motor produces 650 hp tuned by Sneaky Tuning on E85R fuel. Other upgrades include a twin-plate clutch, MR2 Turbo brakes, and Mikey Thompson 275/50-15 drag radials. Listen to AutoTopNL discuss the car before driving it on the Autobahn.

Source: AutoTopNL