2004 BMW 325xi with a S54 Inline-Six

This 2004 BMW 325xi came from the factory with a 2.5 L inline-six and five-speed manual transmission and AWD drivetrain. The previous owner converted the wagon to rear-wheel drive. In the engine bay they swapped a 3.2 L S54 inline-six from a 2003 BMW M3 making around 333 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Behind that sits a Getrag 420G six-speed manual transmission with Sachs clutch and lightweight flywheel sending power to an E46 M3 3.64 rear differential. The car rides on Fortune Auto 500-series coilovers with an E46 M3 steering rack and rear subframe. It stops thanks to Porsche 996 brakes covered by APEX ARC-8 18-inch wheels. The exterior features CSL-style front bumper, carbon fiber front lip, M-Tech II rear bumper, AC Schnitzer side mirrors, aftermarket side skirts, Shadowline exterior trim, and rolled fenders. The 325xi sold on Cars & Bids for $22,000.

Source: Car & Bids