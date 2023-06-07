1997 Mazda MX-5 with a 1UZ V8

This 1997 Mazda MX-5 is found on Facebook Marketplace located in Banchory, Scotland. The factory inline-four has been swapped for a 4.0 L Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 featuring a custom exhaust, high flow fuel pump, and ME442 standalone ECU. The factory Mazda transmission was also swapped for a BMW ZF five-speed transmission. From there power is sent to a RX-7 rear with a Torsen limited-slip differential and a 3.63 ratio. The MX-5 rides on a set of Meisterr Zeta-r adjustable coilovers with electric power steering and 16-inch wheels.

Source: Facebook Marketplace via ESD reader