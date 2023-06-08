The Electric 1965 Mustang

Two years ago Inspire EV set out to build a unique vehicle at their company in Colorado. They started with a 1965 Mustang found in a yard with a Thiftpower inline-six. Their goal was to rebuild the car with an electric heart.

Inspire EV wanted the power of a Tesla drive unit but did not want to cut the back of the car. They found their solution in reVolt Systems’ CR-43 crate motor. This allows the motor to sit in the factory engine bay on custom mounts. The CR-43 is capable of 350-400 kW (469-536 hp) and 800+ lb-ft of torque and runs on an EV Controls T-2C controller.

The electric motor is powered by 16 Tesla Model S battery modules with an Orion BMS 2 (battery management system). Inspire EV improved weight distribution by installing four modules in front and 12 modules in back. This gives the car an estimated 250 mile range.

Behind the electric motor is a Torque Trends TorqueBox. Power is sent through a Mark Williams carbon fiber driveshaft to a Ford 9-inch rear end.

Inspire EV also improved handling with a Jonny Law Motors Mustang II front suspension and Speedway 4-link rear suspension. A set of American Racing wheels with Riken Raptor tires cover disc brakes front and rear.

Watch the full build process in the video below or visit the project’s website for more details.