Rich Bosch from Deboss Garage interviewed Rob about his 1988 Ford Ranger. Rob built the truck with a Cummins 4BT diesel inline-four. The motor features a factory turbocharger and front sump oil pan. Behind the 4BT is a ZF5 five-speed manual transmission and BorgWarner 1356 transfer case from a F-350. Power is sent to Dana 35 front axle and 8.8-inch rear axle with 3.55 gears. Rob also installed a body lift, E-350 van springs, and 35-inch tires.

Source: Deboss Garage